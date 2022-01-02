KU’s Bobby Pettiford tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s hoops guard Bobby Pettiford has tested positive for COVID-19.

Head basketball coach Bill Self confirmed that Pettiford tested positive for the virus about two days ago. Self said that Pettiford had been showing symptoms around that time period and hadn’t been around the team since.

Self went on to say that KU Athletics did all the necessary contact tracing and tested other players for the virus. All COVID-19 tests came back negative.

In his postgame comments after the win over George Mason, Self said “I think we caught a break.”

