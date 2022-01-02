Advertisement

KU’s Bobby Pettiford tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas' Bobby Pettiford drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas' Bobby Pettiford drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s hoops guard Bobby Pettiford has tested positive for COVID-19.

Head basketball coach Bill Self confirmed that Pettiford tested positive for the virus about two days ago. Self said that Pettiford had been showing symptoms around that time period and hadn’t been around the team since.

Self went on to say that KU Athletics did all the necessary contact tracing and tested other players for the virus. All COVID-19 tests came back negative.

In his postgame comments after the win over George Mason, Self said “I think we caught a break.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was seriously injured in a...
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Snow winds down north of I-70 through 2pm with a possible round of light snow (less than 1")...
As snow winds down this afternoon, the cold temperatures remain

Latest News

Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (55) hits the floor with George Mason guard Davonte Gaines,...
Coleman-Lands scores 20, No. 6 KU beats George Mason 76-67
Players named to 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster
KU Player accident
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
FILE - Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who made his name covering the Bears, had been...
GoFundMe for son of ESPN reporter who died hits $1 million