Ja’Marr Chase torches Chiefs in 34-31 loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WIBW) - The Cincinnati Bengals ended the Chiefs 8-game winning streak as KC lost 34-31.

On their last possession of the game, the Bengals marched down to the Chiefs goal line. With time winding down, Cincy kicked a short field goal to seal the win.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase had the greatest statistical performance of any rookie receiver in NFL history. Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns. 266 receiving yards were the most by any rookie receiver in NFL history.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 28#Bengals: 24



Ja'Marr Chase is left a little too open. He jogs in for the 69-yard score. Chase has 6 catches for 180 and 3 touchdown grabs. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/WJrI5Znl9b — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 2, 2022

With the win, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North Division.

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) will finish the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos (7-8). That game is scheduled to be played Jan. 9 at 3:25 only on WIBW.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.