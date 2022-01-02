Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase torches Chiefs in 34-31 loss to Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WIBW) - The Cincinnati Bengals ended the Chiefs 8-game winning streak as KC lost 34-31.

On their last possession of the game, the Bengals marched down to the Chiefs goal line. With time winding down, Cincy kicked a short field goal to seal the win.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase had the greatest statistical performance of any rookie receiver in NFL history. Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns. 266 receiving yards were the most by any rookie receiver in NFL history.

With the win, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North Division.

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) will finish the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos (7-8). That game is scheduled to be played Jan. 9 at 3:25 only on WIBW.

