Ayoka Lee scores 32 in ‘Cats first win over Baylor since ‘04

Kansas State forward Ayoka Lee scored 32 points in the Wildcats upset 68-59 win over No. 10...
Kansas State forward Ayoka Lee scored 32 points in the Wildcats upset 68-59 win over No. 10 Baylor on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.(Kansas State Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59 for the Wildcats first win over the Lady Bears since Jan. 27, 2004.

The ‘Cats were led by star forward Ayoka Lee. She had a sensational outing, scoring 32 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. This is the sixth career 30-point game for Lee.

Coming out the gates, K-State immediately made their presence felt. The Wildcats outscored Baylor 18-7 in the first quarter. That gave KSU a much needed cushion that would help lead the ‘Cats to the win.

Up next, Kansas State (11-4) will play Oklahoma State on the road. That game will be played Wednesday, Jan. 5. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

