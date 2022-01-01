Advertisement

Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022

Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A baby girl is the first to be born in Shawnee Co. in 2022.

Stormont Vail Health says it has welcomed the first baby in Shawnee Co. of 2022. The baby girl weighs 6 pounds and 5.8 ounces and measures 19 inches long.

Stormont Vail says baby girl Violet was born to mother Sarah Carroll and father Brandon Dudley and is now little sister to 2-year-old Damon Lee Dudley.

For more information about the Stormont Vail Birthplace, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was seriously injured in a...
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Donald Buhrle (left), 50, and Walter Rogers (right), 58, are arrested by TPD after a K9 finds...
Police K9 locates pair during alleged storage unit burglaries

Latest News

FILE
Flurry of earthquakes in Salina region raise new questions about wastewater injection
FILE
January dubbed Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
FILE
Kansas woman convicted in fatal hit-and-run accident
Generic crash
One dead after car crashes into house in KCK