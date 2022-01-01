Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A baby girl is the first to be born in Shawnee Co. in 2022.

Stormont Vail Health says it has welcomed the first baby in Shawnee Co. of 2022. The baby girl weighs 6 pounds and 5.8 ounces and measures 19 inches long.

Stormont Vail says baby girl Violet was born to mother Sarah Carroll and father Brandon Dudley and is now little sister to 2-year-old Damon Lee Dudley.

For more information about the Stormont Vail Birthplace, click HERE.

