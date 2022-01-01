Saturday night forecast: Brutally cold with snow flurries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold and snowy start to 2022 with snow amounts coming in on the lower side of what was forecasted due to more sleet initially and an overall lack of abundant moisture. Main roadways are okay for now as long as you take it slow and side streets and neighborhood streets are still mostly snow covered. Don’t forget to send in your weather pics here!

Tonight: Light snow before midnight, decreasing clouds. Lows around zero with winds gradually diminishing. Should be near 5 mph by sunrise. Wind chills as cold as -25 especially this evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens for most of the late morning/afternoon hours.

We may begin to see some widespread melting take place Monday afternoon with highs near 40º and sunny skies. South winds may be a little breezy between 10 to 15 mph, but we’ll take it. Tuesday will be in the mid 40s for most so that would be the perfect opportunity to get your car washed before we drop below freezing with another arctic blast Tuesday night.

Temperatures top out in the mid 20s Wednesday afternoon with skies being partly cloudy and winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits once again. There is a chance for some light snow to move in Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Right now accumulations are looking to be on the lighter side at less than 1″.

Brutal cold through Sunday night and again midweek (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Wind chills -5 to -25 through Sunday morning are likely. Starting to warm up by Sunday late morning into the afternoon more in the single digits and teens above zero. Being outside today including sledding is not recommended, better day for it is tomorrow with the warmer temperatures, more sun and less wind. While traveling is not recommended today, if you do have an emergency kit in your vehicle. Here here are the latest road conditions: https://www.kandrive.org/camera/7213/@-96.7732,38.59876,7?show=winterDriving

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.