RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting due to winter weather road conditions

RCPD urges drivers to stay safe as it shares winter weather road conditions in Manhattan on...
RCPD urges drivers to stay safe as it shares winter weather road conditions in Manhattan on Jan. 1, 2022.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to winter weather road conditions, RCPD entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.

The Riley County Police Department tweeted on Saturday morning, Jan. 1, to inform the public it has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.

RCPD said EARP is put in place when a high number of accidents happen due to weather events. If there are no injuries, the accident is not a hit-and-run, or alcohol and drugs are not related, then residents do not need to call police immediately.

However, RCPD did remind residents that insurance information should be exchanged and all accidents are required to be reported within 24 hours.

Shawnee County law enforcement agencies also entered altered accident reporting phases on Saturday.

RCPD shared images of the roads in Manhattan and urged residents to drive safe.

