RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting due to winter weather road conditions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to winter weather road conditions, RCPD entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.

The Riley County Police Department tweeted on Saturday morning, Jan. 1, to inform the public it has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.

RCPD said EARP is put in place when a high number of accidents happen due to weather events. If there are no injuries, the accident is not a hit-and-run, or alcohol and drugs are not related, then residents do not need to call police immediately.

However, RCPD did remind residents that insurance information should be exchanged and all accidents are required to be reported within 24 hours.

We are in Emergency Accident Reporting Phase (EARP).



EARP is put in place when a high volume of accidents are occurring due to weather related circumstances. pic.twitter.com/ywDpbSvf8v — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 1, 2022

Shawnee County law enforcement agencies also entered altered accident reporting phases on Saturday.

RCPD shared images of the roads in Manhattan and urged residents to drive safe.

Current views from Anderson Ave. and Seth Child Rd., and Fort Riley Blvd.



Drive safe and slow down! pic.twitter.com/aO3pThVjux — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 1, 2022

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.