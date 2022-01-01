Advertisement

Players named to 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster

(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rosters for the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl were announced today. Some of the most talented names in Kansas high school football were on the list.

Of course Northeast Kansas schools were well represented on the rosters. 12 different players from the area made it to the game that’ll be played at Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday, July 23rd at 7 p.m.

Below is a list of the players on each squad:

EAST SQUAD

NameSchool
Orrin BusenitzShawnee Heights
Garrett FagerOsage City
Ryan FeldkampJefferson County North
Torrey HorakRossville
Zac KramerNemaha Central
Danny SailiTopeka High
Ted SkalskyOlpe
Casen StallbaumerSeaman
Treydon TalleyCentralia
Andrew WilliamsHolton

WEST SQUAD

NameSchool
Colby KliemanManhattan
Keghan McConnelJunction City

The Kansas Shrine Bowl participants were announced on a live stream that can be found by clicking this link.

“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”

“We are very excited about the West squad, said West Head Coach Troy Black. “The coaches feel we have a very athletic, tough, and physical football team. We feel it is a great group of young men who are great players, but also great men and they are a group that truly understands the purpose of this game and what they are really playing for.”

“We are extremely excited about this group,” said Rod Stallbaumer, East Head Coach. “It’s always tough to narrow the roster down to 40, but we feel we have an exceptional group of young men who will be great ambassadors of their schools, communities and programs. We feel we have a well-rounded group of playmakers on offense and some aggressive and athletic guys on defense, who should be fun to coach.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was seriously injured in a...
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Donald Buhrle (left), 50, and Walter Rogers (right), 58, are arrested by TPD after a K9 finds...
Police K9 locates pair during alleged storage unit burglaries

Latest News

Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (55) hits the floor with George Mason guard Davonte Gaines,...
Coleman-Lands scores 20, No. 6 KU beats George Mason 76-67
KU Player accident
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
FILE - Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who made his name covering the Bears, had been...
GoFundMe for son of ESPN reporter who died hits $1 million
This Oct. 21, 2007 file photo shows Oakland Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) getting...
Former Chiefs defensive standout Jared Allen finalist for 2022 Hall of Fame