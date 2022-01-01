Players named to 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rosters for the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl were announced today. Some of the most talented names in Kansas high school football were on the list.

Of course Northeast Kansas schools were well represented on the rosters. 12 different players from the area made it to the game that’ll be played at Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday, July 23rd at 7 p.m.

Below is a list of the players on each squad:

EAST SQUAD

Name School Orrin Busenitz Shawnee Heights Garrett Fager Osage City Ryan Feldkamp Jefferson County North Torrey Horak Rossville Zac Kramer Nemaha Central Danny Saili Topeka High Ted Skalsky Olpe Casen Stallbaumer Seaman Treydon Talley Centralia Andrew Williams Holton

WEST SQUAD

Name School Colby Klieman Manhattan Keghan McConnel Junction City

The Kansas Shrine Bowl participants were announced on a live stream that can be found by clicking this link.

East/West rosters announced today for this summer’s Kansas Shrine Bowl — congrats to everyone selected! #KPZ pic.twitter.com/uCw9uKVfB0 — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) January 1, 2022

“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”

“We are very excited about the West squad, said West Head Coach Troy Black. “The coaches feel we have a very athletic, tough, and physical football team. We feel it is a great group of young men who are great players, but also great men and they are a group that truly understands the purpose of this game and what they are really playing for.”

“We are extremely excited about this group,” said Rod Stallbaumer, East Head Coach. “It’s always tough to narrow the roster down to 40, but we feel we have an exceptional group of young men who will be great ambassadors of their schools, communities and programs. We feel we have a well-rounded group of playmakers on offense and some aggressive and athletic guys on defense, who should be fun to coach.”

