Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A person died after a vehicle hit a snow plow early Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The crashed happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 435 near Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas.

A vehicle driving south on the interstate was traveling at highway speeds or greater when it hit the back of the Kansas Department of Transportation snow plow, the patrol said. The truck had its warning lights activated.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.