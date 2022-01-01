NOTO hosts New Year’s celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Art’s District hosted its second annual new years eve celebration with a countdown to midnight in Redbud Park.

Guests were welcome into the arts center for games and activities such as connect four, cornhole, and face paintings.

Across the street a live band played music throughout the night.

Executive Director Thomas Underwood says these events help introduce people to everything NOTO has to offer.

