NOTO hosts New Year’s celebration
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Art’s District hosted its second annual new years eve celebration with a countdown to midnight in Redbud Park.
Guests were welcome into the arts center for games and activities such as connect four, cornhole, and face paintings.
Across the street a live band played music throughout the night.
Executive Director Thomas Underwood says these events help introduce people to everything NOTO has to offer.
