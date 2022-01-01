Local law enforcement agencies changing accident reporting phases due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are implementing accident reporting phases as the wintry mix continues Saturday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has implemented phase III accident reporting.

During phase III reporting, they will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person.

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol.

Incidents of hit and run.

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved.

Any hazardous material situation.

When the accident results in major traffic congestion.

And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

All other accidents will be referred to the front desk (785-251-2200) during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel.

The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration, and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

We would also like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet, or snow.

