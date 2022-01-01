Advertisement

Local law enforcement agencies changing accident reporting phases due to weather

Shawnee County Sheriff's vehicle.
Shawnee County Sheriff's vehicle.(Phil Anderson)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are implementing accident reporting phases as the wintry mix continues Saturday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has implemented phase III accident reporting.

During phase III reporting, they will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person.
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol.
  • Incidents of hit and run.
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved.
  • Any hazardous material situation.
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion.
  • And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

All other accidents will be referred to the front desk (785-251-2200) during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel.

The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run incidents -Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration, and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

We would also like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet, or snow.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was seriously injured in a...
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Donald Buhrle (left), 50, and Walter Rogers (right), 58, are arrested by TPD after a K9 finds...
Police K9 locates pair during alleged storage unit burglaries

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-1-22
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-1-22
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Little Apple drop marks the start of 2022 in MHK
NOTO hosts New Year’s celebration
NOTO hosts New Year’s celebration