Little Apple drop marks the start of 2022 in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds rang in the new year in Manhattan while the little apple dropped on top of the Aggieville Draft House building.

Cheers rang out throughout Aggieville as residents braved the cold weather to celebrate the end of 20-21 and welcoming in 20-22.

Confetti cannons were distributed to many in the crowd, to help add to the celebration.

The crowd danced in the street for one song before making their way back into the neighboring bars or heading home for the night.

“It was our first time watching the little apple drop live, so we’ve never seen one of the New Year’s Eve balls drop live, so it’s fun to be out here with everyone else.” Stacia Mendoza says.

The Little Apple New Years Eve celebration was held at the intersection of 12th and Moro Streets in the heart of Aggieville.

