Advertisement

Little Apple drop marks the start of 2022 in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:25 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds rang in the new year in Manhattan while the little apple dropped on top of the Aggieville Draft House building.

Cheers rang out throughout Aggieville as residents braved the cold weather to celebrate the end of 20-21 and welcoming in 20-22.

Confetti cannons were distributed to many in the crowd, to help add to the celebration.

The crowd danced in the street for one song before making their way back into the neighboring bars or heading home for the night.

“It was our first time watching the little apple drop live, so we’ve never seen one of the New Year’s Eve balls drop live, so it’s fun to be out here with everyone else.” Stacia Mendoza says.

The Little Apple New Years Eve celebration was held at the intersection of 12th and Moro Streets in the heart of Aggieville.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was seriously injured in a...
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
Potential snow totals after Saturday
New Year’s winter storm moves in after midnight tonight, dangerous cold and snow New Year’s Day
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Snowfall forecast
Friday forecast: Mild today, snow and frigid temperatures tomorrow
Donald Buhrle (left), 50, and Walter Rogers (right), 58, are arrested by TPD after a K9 finds...
Police K9 locates pair during alleged storage unit burglaries

Latest News

Little Apple drop marks the start of 2022 in MHK
NOTO hosts New Year’s celebration
NOTO hosts New Year’s celebration
Scott Martin with AAA Topeka said it's important to make sure your car is winter storm ready.
Topekans prepare for oncoming winter storm
KU Player accident
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka