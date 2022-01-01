Advertisement

Kansas woman convicted in fatal hit-and-run accident

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman faces sentencing in February after being convicted of second-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a teenager from Leavenworth.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Amber N. Alexander, formerly of Leavenworth, was found guilty Thursday. Prosecutors presented evidence that Alexander had several drinks before leaving a bar in Lansing and driving to Main Street in nearby Leavenworth in August.

Alexander allegedly struck a 16-year-old girl before speeding away and crossing a bridge into Missouri.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was seriously injured in a...
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Donald Buhrle (left), 50, and Walter Rogers (right), 58, are arrested by TPD after a K9 finds...
Police K9 locates pair during alleged storage unit burglaries

Latest News

Generic crash
One dead after car crashes into house in KCK
Topeka Fire Department vehicle
Apartment residents safe after overnight fire in central Topeka
RCPD urges drivers to stay safe as it shares winter weather road conditions in Manhattan on...
RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting due to winter weather road conditions
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-1-22
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-1-22