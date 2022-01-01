January dubbed Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - January has been dubbed Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in order to raise awareness of the risks firefighters face every day.

The International Association of Firefighters says occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters - surpassing heart disease. It said it has teamed up with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network to reverse the trends and save more firefighter lives.

During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month, IAFF said it and FCSN will partner to deliver targeted education and best practices and resources to reduce the impact cancer has on firefighters.

IAFF said the month-long campaign includes safety stand-downs, factsheets, podcasts, survivor stories and training briefs. The focus of the materials is the scope of the cancer issue, prevention best practices, leadership tactics to encourage prevention and skills to help survivors and departments reduce the risk of occupational cancer.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, accounting for more than 65% of the line-of-duty deaths added to the IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall of Honor each year,” said IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to prevent occupational cancer. Together, the IAFF and FCSN are dedicated to do whatever it takes to keep firefighters healthy on and off the job.”

The Association said topics are reinforced through online resources, like daily training information and infographics that promote the program on social media and podcasts addressing important cancer topics and the latest research.

“As we continue to learn more about the link between firefighting and cancer, it is more important than ever that we take steps to minimize the risk firefighters face every single day,” said FCSN CEO Bryan Frieders. “The science around firefighter exposures is constantly changing but with continued research, we earn more and more and are better equipped to introduce prevention practices to reduce our risk of developing occupational cancer.”

