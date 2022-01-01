Happy New Year! It’s going to be a snowy and frigid one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wintry mix of sleet/freezing drizzle/snow continues this morning but will gradually change over to all snow through the morning from northwest to southeast. Because of this that will limit snowfall totals the closer to I-35 you are. Don’t forget to send in your weather pics here: https://www.wibw.com/page/weather-pictures/

Still subject to change depending how quickly the wintry mix changes over to snow (WIBW)

As you’re looking at the snowfall totals don’t just look at the maximum in the range, also look at the minimum too because that’s just as valid. Also know that it’s not always exact especially when dealing with the wintry mix before changing over to snow. For example some areas near I-35 may not even get 1″ of snow because of the slower transition from the mix to snow. This doesn’t mean you should take today’s hazardous conditions any less lightly. Everyone will have hazards, just different hazards depending where you are.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Wintry mix changing over to snow through the morning, all snow by the afternoon. Most of the snowfall accumulation will occur by 2pm. The rest of the afternoon/evening hours will have much lighter snow with an additional 1″ or less. Temperatures will stay in the single digits north and areas south will continue to drop through the teens and possible get in the single digits this afternoon. Winds N 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph keeping wind chills -5 to -15 for most spots all day.

Tonight: After some light snow before midnight, decreasing clouds. Lows around zero with winds gradually diminishing. Should be near 5 mph by sunrise. Wind chills as cold as -25 especially this evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens for most of the late morning/afternoon hours.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days of next week with highs getting back above freezing. It’s worth noting that depending how much snow accumulates today will depend on how warm it will get. More snow=cooler temperatures. This means Tuesday may have highs stuck in the 30s near the Nebraska border because of more snow and low 50s near I-35 with little to no snow left by Tuesday.

Colder air moves back in with a cold front Tuesday night with a chance of light snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Taking Action:

Wind chills -5 to -25 through Sunday morning are likely. Starting to warm up by Sunday late morning into the afternoon more in the single digits and teens above zero. Being outside today including sledding is not recommended, better day for it is tomorrow with the warmer temperatures, more sun and less wind.



While traveling is not recommended today, if you do have an emergency kit in your vehicle. Here here are the latest road conditions: https://www.kandrive.org/camera/7213/@-96.7732,38.59876,7?show=winterDriving Keep in mind the forecast may change slightly based on how quickly the wintry mix changes to snow so keep checking back through the day for updates.

Precipitation Types (WIBW)

