Florida driver taken to hospital after hitting snowplow in central Kan.

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from Florida was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after they rear-ended a snowplow in central Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C says around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, a vehicle rear-ended a snowplow on I-135 near the Salina/McPherson Co. line.

Kansas Department of Transportation staff was unharmed, however, the Florida driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

