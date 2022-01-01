Apartment residents safe after overnight fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department said everyone is safe after an overnight fire at an apartment complex on Southwest Western Avenue.

Topeka Fire reports the fire was found before 2:00 a.m. in a residential apartment building at 1243 SW Western Ave., Building “B,” in Topeka.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as Incendiary; Intentionally Set. The estimated total damage is $3,500 to the structure with no contents were lost. Working smoke detectors were present within the apartment building.

They said light smoke was coming from the building when they arrived and the fire was contained to the interior stairwell of the structure.

All occupants were able to evacuate safely before TFD arrived. They were able to return to their homes later. Property representatives arrived on the scene during the incident and met with investigators.

This fire included the initial response of 3 Engine Companies, 2 Truck Companies, 2 Chief Officers, and a Fire Investigator. Topeka Police Department, American Medical Response, Evergy, and Kansas Gas Service assisted.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or Toll-Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.