Woman taken to hospital following Thursday afternoon crash near Emporia

A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon just west of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon just west of Emporia.

According to KVOE Radio, the crash occurred around 3:09 p.m. near the intersection of US-50 highway and Road E.

KVOE reports that a 2005 Chrysler 300 was preparing to turn onto west US-50 from Road E when her vehicle was rear-ended by an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet K-3500 pickup truck.

The driver of the Chrysler, Mariela Garcia, 26, of Emporia, was transported with what were described as minor injuries to Newman Regional Health following the collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Raymond Murphy, of Mission, declined medical treatment, KVOE said.

