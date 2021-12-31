Advertisement

Two women arrested for theft, other crimes, after morning burglary reported in Topeka

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested for various crimes, including theft, after a burglary was reported in Topeka on Friday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says two women are in custody after a burglary in progress was reported early Friday morning, Dec. 31, in the 900 block of SW University Dr.

Around 7:45 a.m., the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call with reports of a white 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with two women taking items from businesses.

Deputies said they responded and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched that description in the 4200 block of SW 75 Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cristal M. Gadbury, 44, and Frednetta T. Covington-Winston, 26, both of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Gadbury was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license, no vehicle liability insurance, license plate not assigned to that vehicle, unsecured load and theft.

Covington-Winston had two misdemeanor warrants through the Topeka Police Department and was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
Former Jayhawk “fighting for his life” after serious car accident
FILE - Merck's Molnupiravir COVID pill
Walmart begins rollout of COVID-19 antiviral pills in Topeka
A man was shot Wednesday night while attempting to escape in his vehicle during an attempted...
Man shot during Wednesday night robbery attempt in central Topeka

Latest News

KU Player accident
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka
Storage unit burglaries
Police K9 locates pair during alleged storage unit burglaries
K-State Women's Rowing team reads at Dusty Bookshelf
At one of the busiest travel times of the year, more than a third of Kansans are shifting gears...
Topekans prepare for oncoming winter storm
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Manhattan man arrested for distribution of fake prescription drugs after April overdose