Two women arrested for theft, other crimes, after morning burglary reported in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested for various crimes, including theft, after a burglary was reported in Topeka on Friday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says two women are in custody after a burglary in progress was reported early Friday morning, Dec. 31, in the 900 block of SW University Dr.

Around 7:45 a.m., the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call with reports of a white 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with two women taking items from businesses.

Deputies said they responded and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched that description in the 4200 block of SW 75 Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cristal M. Gadbury, 44, and Frednetta T. Covington-Winston, 26, both of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Gadbury was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license, no vehicle liability insurance, license plate not assigned to that vehicle, unsecured load and theft.

Covington-Winston had two misdemeanor warrants through the Topeka Police Department and was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

