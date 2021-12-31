Advertisement

TPD arrests pair found in stolen car

Topeka police were investigating reports of vehicle burglaries early Tuesday near S.W. 7th and...
Topeka police were investigating reports of vehicle burglaries early Tuesday near S.W. 7th and Taylor, just west of downtown, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man and woman found in a stolen vehicle.

TPD says officers pulled the pair over just before 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of SE 26th St. Both occupants ran from the vehicle, entering a home on that street.

Officers eventually took both into custody without incident. Their names have not been released. The police investigation continues.

