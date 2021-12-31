TPD arrests pair found in stolen car
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man and woman found in a stolen vehicle.
TPD says officers pulled the pair over just before 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of SE 26th St. Both occupants ran from the vehicle, entering a home on that street.
Officers eventually took both into custody without incident. Their names have not been released. The police investigation continues.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.