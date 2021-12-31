Topekans prepare for oncoming winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flock of shoppers heading for bread, eggs and milk at Seabrook Apple Market ushered the signs of Topekans preparing for the oncoming winter storm.

“Wife said we’re gonna run out of a few things if we can’t get out of the house for a few days, so it’s ‘honey-do day’ she said, ‘honey go do it and I did,” said Bob Bastian, a customer at the store.

AAA Topeka’s Scott Martin said now is also a good time to get the car weather-ready.

“If you got any doubts at all I would say stay at home until you can get your car properly fixed or road-ready,” he said.

“Check your tires and make sure they’re properly inflated, make sure your lights are working and all their flood levels are good, make sure your windshields are working,” he suggested.

“Make sure, too, you get to the gas station and get your car filled up, it’s always good especially this time of year to make sure you have at least half a tank of gas in your car so there is some water in there so it doesn’t freeze up your fuel line.”

Kim Stich with the Kansas Department of Transportation asks drivers to not crowd the snowplows.

“You want them to be able to see you,” she said.

“You want to be in their sight distance so you don’t want to be driving near them and they’re applying sand and salts to the roadways to get those roads clear so there are going to be materials coming out the backs of those trucks.”

Martin said a little prep work will go a long way.

“You don’t want to be stuck on the side of the road and not have any emergency lights being able to flash,” he said.

“It’s better to be seen than not seen.”

Stitch said to check Kandrive.org to check the conditions of the roads with the latest information.

