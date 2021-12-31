Topeka Dr. says COVID-19 prevention measures also prevent influenza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka doctor has urged residents to get the flu shot this year and continue to follow COVID-19 preventing measures as they also prevent influenza.

Topeka ER & Hospital’s Dr. Chad Gustin says while COVID-19 still gets the most attention, Topekans should still take precautions to avoid a resurgence of the flu this winter.

“Last year we saw the fewest number of flu cases in the ER that I can recall,” Dr. Gustin said. “It was like it disappeared.”

Gustin credits the near absence of flu last winter to the many precautions residents were taking to steer clear of COVID-19, including masking, social distancing and isolation protocols.

“While those precautions were aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, they were also exceptionally effective in blocking the airborne transmission of influenza,” he said.

But with those precautions relaxed, Gustin said it is even more imperative to get an annual flu vaccine as well as practice other flu prevention measures.

“A flu shot is an easy and effective way to prepare for flu season,” Dr. Gustin said. “Keep in mind that a flu shot won’t make you immune to the flu, but it can certainly help prepare your immune system for fighting off the virus and lessening the severity of flu symptoms if you do become infected.”

The doctor also recommended other precautions to prevent catching the flu from contaminated surfaces.

“Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer regularly and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth when you’re out in public,” he said. “Also, be sure to cover your coughs and sneezes, stay away from anyone who is sick, and if you are sick, stay away from others to prevent infecting them.”

A common misconception Gustin said he has encountered is that being out in the cold weather causes cases of the flu.

“Just being out in the cold weather doesn’t make you sick directly, but it does make you more susceptible to catching the flu by lowering your immune system’s ability to resist infection,” he said.

Symptoms of influenza include:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Fatigue

Headaches

Vomiting

Diarrhea

