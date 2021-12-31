Taco Casa to close its doors for good on New Year’s Eve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The taco restaurant at 29th and Arrowhead will be closing for good.

Taco Casa has been in Topeka for 37 years and manager, Laurrie Clark said this decision did not come easy.

She says the restaurant has been looking for help over the past couple of months. But unfortunately, they never received it.

This pushed them to close on Sundays and close early at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

Clark says they are looking for a new owner, one that will not change anything but the name of the restaurant.

Taco Casa will be serving its customers until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve or until they run out of food.

