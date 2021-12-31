Positive new year: 5 resolutions to help your mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of our New Year’s resolutions focus on physical health, but our mental health is just as important.

“When your mental health is poor, you will also start to feel more pain,” explains Susan Holland, LSCSW, a licensed clinical social worker with Stormont Vail Behavioral Health in Topeka.

She offered five positive habits people might try adopting to make their 2022 more positive and less stressful.

1. Set a health goal - and write it down!

“Write down your intentions. How do I achieve that? I write down how I’m going to do it,” Holland said. “When you write it down, you’re more accountable.”

For example, you might want to lose 10 pounds in six months. Plan specific steps to reach that goal, and realize it will take time to reach it.

2. Add one healthy food to your diet.

Holland suggests a colorful fruit or vegetable - and it only has to be one.

“Start out small, because if we tell you to eat three servings of fruits and vegetables, people are less likely to do it,” Holland said. “Start out with one. Once you see, ‘Oh! I see a change in my body, but also my energy,’ I more than likely will add another one down the road.”

3. Make time for quiet and peace.

Holland says to carve out a small amount of time for yourself. You can meditate, read, journal, or go for a walk.

“Just take 10 minutes, no sounds, no electronics,” she said. “It actually helps soothe and relax the system, not just the mind but the entire body, so we can be present in the moment.”

4. Breathe mindfully

“When you’re doing the mindful breathing, I’m paying attention to my belly opening up to letting the air in, then blowing it out,” she said. “It really helps your body calm down. It slows the heart rate. It also helps reduce blood pressure.”

Holland says you can practice mindful breathing during your quiet time, or take a moment before reacting to a stressful situation. The more you practice, the more routine it will become.

“Stepping back, taking that nice, deep breath, helps me then recognize what I should respond to, what’s my best step and course of action,” she said.

5. Practice gratitude

Holland says we should find something every day for which we are thankful, and use gratitude in our daily practices.

“Using grateful language, making sure I tell people how much I appreciate them, saying a thank you to somebody,” she said. “Being thankful for things every day helps us recognize we don’t really need all these other things that we chase all the time.”

Holland says she uses a “gratitude jar.” She writes down something every day for which she is thankful and puts it in the jar. At the end of the month, she takes them out and reads them, which brings new feelings of gratitude.

To make all the habits stick, Holland suggests taking a 30 day challenge. Commit to a healthy habit for 30 days, and write down every day that you did it. At the end of the month, review how it impacted your life.

Experts say it can take 30 days to make a change part of your regular routine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.