Police K9 locates pair during alleged storage unit burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested after a K9 was used to find them after they were reported to have been burglarizing storage units on Thursday night.

The Topeka Police Department says officers arrested two men late on Thursday night, Dec. 30, for several storage unit burglaries.

Officers said they were called to 2720 NE Grantville with reports of multiple people breaking into storage units. They arrived on scene and saw two people, later identified as Donald Buhrle, 50, and Walter Rogers, 58, get into a vehicle and head toward the rear of the property.

TPD said officers set up a perimeter and cleared the business. The vehicle the two had been seen getting into was then found to be stolen.

With the help of a K9 and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, TPD said the men were taken into custody. Buhrle and Rogers were both arrested for burglary, theft, criminal damage, possession of stolen property, and felony interference, and were taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.