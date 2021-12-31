Advertisement

Police K9 locates pair during alleged storage unit burglaries

Donald Buhrle (left), 50, and Walter Rogers (right), 58, are arrested by TPD after a K9 finds...
Donald Buhrle (left), 50, and Walter Rogers (right), 58, are arrested by TPD after a K9 finds them during an alleged storage unit burglary on Dec. 30, 2021.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested after a K9 was used to find them after they were reported to have been burglarizing storage units on Thursday night.

The Topeka Police Department says officers arrested two men late on Thursday night, Dec. 30, for several storage unit burglaries.

Officers said they were called to 2720 NE Grantville with reports of multiple people breaking into storage units. They arrived on scene and saw two people, later identified as Donald Buhrle, 50, and Walter Rogers, 58, get into a vehicle and head toward the rear of the property.

TPD said officers set up a perimeter and cleared the business. The vehicle the two had been seen getting into was then found to be stolen.

With the help of a K9 and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, TPD said the men were taken into custody. Buhrle and Rogers were both arrested for burglary, theft, criminal damage, possession of stolen property, and felony interference, and were taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
Former Jayhawk “fighting for his life” after serious car accident
A man was shot Wednesday night while attempting to escape in his vehicle during an attempted...
Man shot during Wednesday night robbery attempt in central Topeka
FILE - Merck's Molnupiravir COVID pill
Walmart begins rollout of COVID-19 antiviral pills in Topeka

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he has COVID-19
Christian Del Rio, 17
Kansas City police looking for missing and endangered teenager last seen Thursday morning
Crews extinguish small fire on Friday morniing under west Topeka bridge
(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan sees banner year during COVID-19
Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was seriously injured in a...
KHP says former KU basketball player seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka