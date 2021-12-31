New Year’s winter storm moves in after midnight tonight, dangerous cold and snow New Year’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Be prepared for a winter storm after midnight tonight, especially for communities north of I-70. Snow accumulations are expected area wide Saturday morning. If you have plans to be out tonight to ring in the New Year, know that we are not expecting any precipitation until soon after midnight. So celebrate the New year if you choose, but be mindful of getting back home safely.

Between midnight and 2AM Saturday morning, expect light snow to develop in northern Kansas and a wintry mix for areas along and south of I-70. Between 2AM - 6AM Saturday morning, the wintry mix/sleet begins to transitions over completely to snow along and just south of I-70. Lyon, Osage and Coffey counties may make the transition to snow an hour or two later, but by mid morning Saturday we should be in the middle of a snowfall event.

From 6AM - Noon is when we can expect to see the heaviest snow accumulations. We are still expecting between 5-8″ of snow north of I-70, 3-5″ of snow along and just south of I-70 and 1-3″ of snow in East-Central Kansas. Although East-Central Kansas may see more sleet/wintry mix than other areas, ice amounts will still be in the non-damaging range 0.10″ of ice at the most. Depending on how quickly the sleet transitions over to snow will determine how much snow is seen in this area.

Tonight (before midnight): Cold front arrives late this evening and will start cooling us down FAST. Winds Northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Lows before midnight in the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight (after midnight): Light snow begins falling in northern Kansas and a wintry mix/sleet begins along and south of I-70. Temperatures continue to fall into the teens.

Saturday morning: Sleet transitions over to snow. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph will lower visibility. Temperatures in the teens.

Saturday: Snow tapers off around midday and light snow flurries continuous throughout the day and evening. Temperatures fall to the single digits.

Dangerous cold will be in play Sunday morning. Air temperatures will be at or just below zero with wind chills between 15 to 20 degrees below zero, especially in North-Central Kansas. We begin the melting process Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s near 40º and should be in the mid 40s Tuesday before another blast of cold air cools us down Tuesday night. Wednesday will be cold again with a second chance for snow Wednesday night. Right now, snow accumulations next Wednesday night look to be fairly light and should not be too disruptive. We will need to continue tracking snow amounts, but one thing that looks likely is another round of cold air.

Two rounds of cold and snow (WIBW)

Taking Action:

COLD air moves in after midnight tonight and will stay around through Monday morning. Be mindful of where you place a space heater if you use one and keep a blanket in your back seat in case you have trouble in this weekend’s snow. Prepare for hazardous roads after midnight New Year’s Eve and especially New Year’s Day. The biggest move you can make to stay out of harms way on snow covered roads is to slow down and provide plenty of space between other cars. Traveling Sunday may still be hazardous especially early so check road conditions before heading out however it will be sunny (but cold) with conditions improving through the day as roads get cleared. More information here on how to prepare for the winter storm: https://www.weather.gov/safety/winter-before

