MHK NYE celebration starts early with KSU Rowing team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Little Apple is getting ready to ring in the New Year with events Friday afternoon, before the family friendly apple drop at midnight.

Members of the K-State women’s rowing team were out at the Dusty Bookshelf in Aggieville this afternoon reading books.

Kids of all ages listened as the rowing team read books throughout the afternoon.

MHK Music Scene partnered with the Aggieville Business Association to bring daytime events to Aggieville to kick off the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“The K-State community and the Manhattan community have given us so much, kind of shown us what it means to be a part of the K-State family, so we just wanted to take this chance to give back to the community that’s supported us so well in our rowing career.” KSU Rowing team member, Ellie Hahn says.

“It was really fun to kind of watch them bring to life some of the stories that we order here in the store, and it was super fun.” Dusty Bookshelf manager, Hannah Emery says.

The Apple has been installed on top of the Aggieville Draft House building as part of the final preparations for Friday night’s Apple Drop at the corner of 12th and Moro in Manhattan

