Manhattan man arrested for distribution of fake prescription drugs after April overdose

Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After RCPD warned residents of the dangers of fake prescription medication and fentanyl on Thursday, one man was arrested for distribution of the drugs on Friday.

The Riley County Police Department says officers arrested Austin Dowling, 28, of Manhattan, for the distribution of controlled substances which caused an April overdose. The alleged substances - Oxycodone and Fentanyl.

RCPD shows the difference between fake and real Oxycodone
RCPD said a warrant was issued for Dowling’s arrest during an investigation into an April 2021 opioid-related overdose that happened in Manhattan.

Officer said they stopped Dowling after he was found driving near the intersection of Valleywood Dr. and Barnes Rd. and was taken into custody just before 11 a.m.

RCPD said Dowling was arrested on the warrant for two counts of distribution of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and two counts of use of a communication facility for a drug transaction.

Dowling was also arrested on two additional warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. He is currently confined to the Riley Co. Jail with a total bond of $116,000.

RCPD: Fentanyl overdoses become leading cause of death for ages 18-45 in 2021

