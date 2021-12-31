KHP says former KU basketball player seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former University of Kansas basketball player was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:10 a.m. Thursday on southbound I-335 in Osage County, about 14 miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jaque Muscadin -- who was known by the first name of Gethro while he played at KU in the 2020-21 season -- was a passenger in a 2018 Ford vehicle that was headed south on I-335 when it left the roadway, rolled multiple times and came to rest in a fence line.

The patrol said Muscadin, 21, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. The patrol said Muscadin wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Alaceyia Howard, 21, of Wichita, also was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries that were believed to be minor. The patrol said Howard was wearing her seat belt.

Muscadin, a native of Haiti, played his freshman season at KU before transferring to the University of New Mexico for this season.

He recently left the New Mexico program after playing in 12 games this season for the Lobos.

Published reports said Muscadin had attended Kansas’ win over Nevada as a fan on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Several of Muscadin’s former coaches -- including Bill Self at Kansas and Richard Pitino at New Mexico -- posted Tweets on Thursday after the crash.

Coaches asked people to pray for Muscadin after he suffered critical injuries in the crash.

