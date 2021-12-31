Kansas City police looking for missing and endangered teenager last seen Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing and endangered teenager who was last seen Thursday morning.

Christian Del Rio, 17, is a white male, 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He has pierced ears and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black urban camo sweatshirt, a black jacket and black sweatpants. He was carrying a white and blue Under Armour duffle bag.

Del Rio was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. leaving his home near Northeast 52nd Street and North Bristol Avenue in Kansas City, MO.

Anyone with information on Del Rio’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact KCPD’s Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.