Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he has COVID-19

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday morning said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor said while tests earlier this week were negative, he tested positive for coronavirus Thursday night.

“Throughout the pandemic, I have been regularly tested for COVID-19 due to my frequent interaction with the public,” Lucas said. “I am fully vaccinated and have received my booster dose, and because of that, I am experiencing few symptoms. I thank all of our healthcare workers who continue their work to serve our community. Let’s help them—and each other—by encouraging all in our lives who are not yet vaccinated or boosted to make it a priority today and to use caution as we ring in the New Year.”

The mayor is quarantining while positive, his office said.

