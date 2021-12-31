Kansas boy starts businesses, uses funds to help sister

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Taylor Ayers wanted a job, but at just 13 years of age he was having a tough time finding one.

So earlier this year he started his own successful business, and he’s using the proceeds to help his sister and other children with special needs.

KSNW-TV reports that the Plainville boy started a pet sitting business that is proving successful in the Rooks County community. Taylor said that he realized he didn’t really need the money, so he decided to donate to Plainville Elementary School’s special education program.

His sister, Trissan, is a special needs student. Taylor so far has donated more than $1,600 so “my sister and people like my sister have a better year.”

