Kansans to greet new year with bitter cold, snow, officials ask residents to prepare

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says there may not have been a white Christmas in 2020, but Kansans will greet the New Year with bitter temperatures and a chance of snow.

A cold front moved into western Kansas on Friday morning and will move farther east throughout the state in the afternoon and evening. The front will also bring a chance of snow on New Year’s Eve through the afternoon on New Year’s Day.

The Office said forecasts call for an initial mix of rain and snow, most likely in the South Central part of the state, and north winds of 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph which will result in wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees on Saturday through Sunday morning.

Forecasts indicate a likelihood of higher snowfall north of I-70 and east of US Highway 81 through Sunday with up to 6 inches possible in some areas. The Office said the potential for blowing snow could affect travel conditions and ice accumulation of less than half an inch is likely in the south-central and southeast regions.

The Office has urged Kansas to plan ahead and ensure their home and car emergency kits are stocked and ready. A home emergency kit should include all basic essentials for every member of the family for at least three days of survival. The kit should include nonperishable food, water (one gallon per person per day), medications, extra clothes, flashlights and batteries, battery-operated NOAA weather radio, blankets and other necessities.

The Office also said to ensure kits include supplies for pets, including food, water, bedding, medications and other essentials.

Kansans should also avoid travel, but if they have to be on the roadway, the Office said to ensure cell phones are charged and the vehicle has a full tank of gas so that they can stay warm if they become stranded. An emergency supply kit with automobile extras such as jumper cables, flares or reflective triangles, ice scraper, car cell phone charger, blanket, map, and cat litter or sand for better ice traction.

If Kansans are traveling during extreme weather, the Office said someone else should also know the itinerary and keep up to date on road conditions along the travel route.

