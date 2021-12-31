Advertisement

Hospital workers describe high-stress level for Shawnee Co. health officials

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka hospital workers described the stressful environment that’s emerged with the latest COVID surge for Shawnee Co. health officials Thursday.

The Public Health Technical Advisory Board met virtually Thursday for status updates on COVID-19 from community members.

“I would say with no lightheartedness that we reinvent the solution every day,” said Dr. Kennen Thompson, who works at The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus.

“They are exhausted, they’re overextended, they’re fatigued, additional nursing staff and probably extended physician staff, they’re going to need a break, we don’t necessarily see that coming.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has confirmed three cases of the Omicron variant in the county, while the Delta variant remains the dominant strain.

COVID-19 Incident Commander Teresa Fisher said she requested to extend the local Emergency Disaster Declaration in preparation for Omicron to take over.

“We knew that Omicron was going to be emerging and not very sure of what this variant was going to bring to our community,” she said.

“We also knew there was a possibility of resources supply issues and stress on the health system.”

County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke said she worries public perception of Omicron may cause a high case load over the next few weeks.

“There’s a lot of discussions that Omicron is milder,” she said.

“I believe that’s caused a lot of behavior change, just because Omicron is milder doesn’t mean it’s mild, it’s not just a few sniffles then it will go away.”

