GoFundMe for son of ESPN reporter who died hits $1 million

FILE - Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who made his name covering the Bears, had been...
FILE - Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who made his name covering the Bears, had been undergoing treatment at a hospice center in Barrington after being diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year. Dickerson died Tuesday at age 44.(Joe Faraoni / ESPN Image)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(KCTV) -- In a groundswell of support that began in Chicago and has since gone nationwide, the GoFundMe for the 11-year-old son of ESPN Bears beat reporter Jeff Dickerson---who died earlier this week after a short bout with colon cancer---is now over $1 million.

Dickerson, 44, died two years after his wife also died of cancer, leaving his young son Parker without a mom or dad. Dickerson’s sister-in-law created the GoFundMe earlier this week following Dickerson’s death, and thousands of dollars started pouring in from professional sports teams, team owners, professional athletes, ESPN personalities and many others.

The longtime Chicago Bears reporter kept his cancer battle private, continuing with his job like normal up until the end. Many in the sports world and in Chicago were stunned at the announcement of his death earlier this week, saying they didn’t even know he was sick.

Among the top donors are:

  • Obvious Shirts - $28,500
  • Chicago Bears - $25,000
  • Green Bay Packers - $25,000
  • Dan and Tanya Snider (Dan Snider owns the Washington Football Team) - $25,000
  • Jim Irsay, Colts owner - $25,000
  • New York Jets - $10,000
  • Wilf Family, Vikings owners - $10,000
  • Jed York, 49ers owner - $10,000
  • Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles owner - $10,000
  • Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL insider - $5,000
  • Baltimore Ravens - $5,000
  • Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears quarterback - $5,000
  • **and many others

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the total stands at $1,006,880, with 8,131 individual donations.

The description for the GoFundMe states:

