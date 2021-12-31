GoFundMe for son of ESPN reporter who died hits $1 million
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(KCTV) -- In a groundswell of support that began in Chicago and has since gone nationwide, the GoFundMe for the 11-year-old son of ESPN Bears beat reporter Jeff Dickerson---who died earlier this week after a short bout with colon cancer---is now over $1 million.
Dickerson, 44, died two years after his wife also died of cancer, leaving his young son Parker without a mom or dad. Dickerson’s sister-in-law created the GoFundMe earlier this week following Dickerson’s death, and thousands of dollars started pouring in from professional sports teams, team owners, professional athletes, ESPN personalities and many others.
The longtime Chicago Bears reporter kept his cancer battle private, continuing with his job like normal up until the end. Many in the sports world and in Chicago were stunned at the announcement of his death earlier this week, saying they didn’t even know he was sick.
Among the top donors are:
Obvious Shirts - $28,500
Chicago Bears - $25,000
Green Bay Packers - $25,000
Dan and Tanya Snider (Dan Snider owns the Washington Football Team) - $25,000
Jim Irsay, Colts owner - $25,000
New York Jets - $10,000
Wilf Family, Vikings owners - $10,000
Jed York, 49ers owner - $10,000
Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles owner - $10,000
Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL insider - $5,000
Baltimore Ravens - $5,000
Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears quarterback - $5,000
**and many others
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the total stands at $1,006,880, with 8,131 individual donations.