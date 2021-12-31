GoFundMe for son of ESPN reporter who died hits $1 million

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I ask for your prayers and support for my late brother-in-law, Jeff Dickerson, and his 11-year-old son, Parker.

Early this year, Jeff was delivered the devastating news that he was diagnosed with colon cancer. Typical JD, he remained completely optimistic for a full recovery, especially to be there for Parker. Jeff was unfortunately playing the roll of both parents as just two years ago, Caitlin lost her struggle with an extremely rare form of cancer, leaving then eight-year-old Parker with Jeff his only parent. Without Caitlin, Jeff has done all he could to support Parker, especially his passion for athletics. Undoubtably you could hear the pride in JD’s voice when he talked about Parker’s achievements at such a young age.

Jeff also loved working for ESPN and revered his ESPN colleagues, who have been a constant source of support and inspiration throughout his two decades of work for the network. His unwavering passion for the Bear’s was felt by all, including even me, his sister-in-law from St. Louis.

Many people have reached out wanting to know how they can support Parker. We set up this fund to do exactly that. Please know that every dollar raised will directly support Parker’s education, health and welfare … and yes, his athletics. P arker will continue to be surrounded by many fans - doting grandparents Sandy & George, Grandma Patty, aunts, uncles and cousins. We hope this fund becomes a lasting tribute to a loving father, son, a great brother-in-law, uncle, professional, coach, colleague and friend.

Donations to Parker’s fund will also benefit the cancer research foundation, The V Foundation, founded by ESPN. An extremely generous anonymous donor has come forward to match every $1 raised for Parker by making a matching donation to The V Foundation (up to $60,000). The V Foundation for Cancer Research started in 1993 with a big dream: achieve victory over cancer. Since then, they’ve awarded over $200 million in cancer research grants and have grown to become one of the premier supporters of cutting-edge cancer research.

We all love you JD!