Friday forecast: Mild today, snow and frigid temperatures tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow is likely tomorrow with bitterly cold temperatures: Highest snowfall totals will be along and north of I-70 with wind chills below zero all day. While traveling is not recommended tomorrow IF you do, make sure you are prepared and have an emergency kit in your car in case you get stuck.

High Confidence: It will snow tomorrow and while there still may be some sleet mixing with the snow southeast of the turnpike through mid-morning, all of northeast will have snow 10am-11pm. Because it’ll be much colder near the Nebraska border, it’ll be all snow thus the higher totals. It will also likely be dry at midnight for New Year’s Eve plans (cold but dry) however precipitation could start to move in between 1am-3am. Most of the ice accumulation will be southeast of I-35. Even though there is a low chance for up to 0.10″ of ice in our southeastern communities it’s more likely to be up to 0.05″ of ice accumulation.

Medium Confidence: Highest impacts with more significant snowfall totals by sunrise tomorrow will be near the Nebraska border. Most spots including Topeka, Manhattan and especially south of I-70 should not be surprised if you wake up and there’s little to no snow. This doesn’t mean we’ll miss out on the snow. With that said, even if there’s just a dusting, that’s enough to create hazardous travel.

Low Confidence: How quickly any sleet especially southeast of the turnpike changes over to snow Saturday morning which would impact snowfall totals and how quickly temperatures drop which also impacts snowfall totals. The colder it gets the higher the snow to liquid ratio. For example if there’s 0.10″ of liquid precipitation (or melted snow) and it’s 15-19° it’ll equate to roughly 2″ however if it’s 0-9° it’ll be 4″.

Check back later today and tomorrow morning for updates (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s along the Nebraska border with mid 50s to low 60s along and south of I-70. Winds SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Wintry mix mainly after 1am. Single digits north with low 20s near I-35. Winds 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Snow/sleet through mid-morning with snow late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures continues to drop into the single digits temperatures for all of northeast KS by the afternoon. Winds N 15-35 mph. Wind chills -5 to -20.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind chills -10 to -20 in the morning with highs in the upper teens to upper 20s. Highs will depend on the amount of snow. Warmest down toward I-35 with expected less snow and coldest north. Winds will be around 10 mph or less.

While we’ll briefly warm up to begin the week another strong cold front moves through for the second half of the week with a chance of snow Wednesday night.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Taking Action:

With our coldest temperatures since February moving in this weekend, use caution while heating your home especially if you are using a space heater. Keep it away from anything flammable.

Prepare for hazardous roads New Year’s Eve. While the chance of precipitation increases after midnight there’s a chance midnight to 1am roads still may be ok if you’re out and you go home ASAP after midnight.

Traveling Saturday is not recommended: Snow and gusts around 30-35 mph will lead to reduced visibility and being it’s our first snowstorm of the season we’re out of practice.

Traveling Sunday may still be hazardous especially early so check road conditions before heading out however it will be sunny (but cold) with conditions improving through the day as roads get cleared.

More information here on how to prepare for the winter storm: https://www.weather.gov/safety/winter-before

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.