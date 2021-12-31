Advertisement

Former Chiefs defensive standout Jared Allen finalist for 2022 Hall of Fame

This Oct. 21, 2007 file photo shows Oakland Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) getting...
This Oct. 21, 2007 file photo shows Oakland Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) getting sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen, left, in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Oakland, Calif.(Paul Sakuma)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is a finalist for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Allen played for the Chiefs for four years before being traded to the Vikings at the end of the 2007 season.

He had 43 sacks in those four seasons for the Chiefs and added 85.5 sacks during his time with the Vikings.

Following short stints with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, he wrapped up his career with 136 career sacks.

