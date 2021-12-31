Extreme Bull Riding show to ring in the new year at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you need some last minute New Year’s Eve plans, the Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association has you covered.

The Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association is inviting you to come ring in the new year with some extreme bulls.

PRCA New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bulls show is coming to Topeka on Friday, December 31 inside Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

They promise that this show will feature some of the best riders and the toughest bulls in the country.

The show starts at 7 o’clock and tickets are still available.

