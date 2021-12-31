Crews make quick work of fire under west Topeka bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a small fire Friday morning under a bridge in west Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. under a bridge in the 600 block of S.W. MacVicar Avenue.

A small amount of smoke could be seen coming from beneath the north end of the bridge, which spans Ward Creek. The bridge is on the west edge of Children’s Park, just south of S.W. 6th and MacVicar avenues.

A Topeka Fire Department truck responded to the scene and pulled up to the north end of the bridge upon its arrival.

A firefighter used a hose connected to the truck to extinguish the blaze. The firefighter navigated down a steep slope to reach a rocky area beneath north end of the bridge.

Crews cleared the scene within about 5 minutes of arriving.

The blaze didn’t appear to have caused any damage.

