Ascension Via Christi Manhattan sees banner year during COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a banner year for Ascension Via Christi Manhattan, President Bob Copple has recognized the achievements of staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One year ago this month, Ascension Via Christi Manhattan President Bob Copple says caregivers and associates started to get their COVID-19 vaccines, which were coined “a shot of hope,” by system infection control director Dr. Maggie Hagan.

Copple said that is exactly what it was - hope.

Associates at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, Pittsburg and Wichita were some of the first in Kansas to get the vaccine. During those few weeks, Copple said there was excitement about finally getting to “play offense” and not just react to the pandemic.

“I felt such relief that we finally had a way to offer protection to our associates, physicians and staff,” he said.

In 2021, the president of the Manhattan hospital said the vaccine was approved for children as young as 5-years-old. With the addition of booster shots, he said there is a renewed level of protection against the virus. He also said monoclonal antibody infusions were added as a way to help COVID-positive outpatients stop the progression of symptoms and keep them out of the hospital.

“From our bedside nurses to our support associates to our local physician community, I am grateful to all of our healthcare providers in the region,” said Copple. “During this time, we have found how important collaboration, communication and support is among our community leaders, health providers, and other agencies.”

Copple said he is especially grateful for associates, physicians and leaders in rural hospitals in neighboring communities, the county health departments, Kansas State University, and Irwin Army Community Hospital.

“Our region is blessed to have so many caring people dedicated to collaboration and the health of our communities,” he said.

Copple said his team remained dedicated and flexible throughout the pandemic in order to provide safe patient care to hundreds of COVID-positive patients at hospitals in Manhattan and Wamego. Workin with the Pottawatomie Co. Health Dept., he said multiple vaccine clinics were facilitated.

Copple said the hospital’s partnership with the Riley Co. Health Dept. also included extensive education and coordination efforts with sessions on KMAN, Facebook live and television.

In Manhattan and Wamego, he said his team provided monoclonal antibody infusions to over 350 COVID-positive patients at high risk for serious illness. He said they have cared for over 300 inpatients and seen hundreds more through the Emergency Department.

Additionally, Copple said 2021 has been a notable year of achievements which include:

Copple said these are just a few examples of how the Manhattan hospital puts patients first, shows clinical improvements and is committed to its mission of caring for everyone.

“Our associates and community health partners continue to serve as a beacon of hope,” Copple said. “As we look forward to 2022 we ask God to bless our hospital associates, our community physicians and board, our local and state leaders, and our nation.”

