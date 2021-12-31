Ascension Via Christi Manhattan restricts visitor guidelines as COVID cases spike

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the region, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has once again restricted its visitor guidelines.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan says staff continues to aggressively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, leadership has approved updated visitation measures as they continue to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates.

The hospital said Labor and Delivery patients in the Birth & Women’s Center will be allowed two support people during labor, which can include a spouse, partner, family member, doula or other support person. Those who undergo a C-Section will be allowed only one support person during the procedure. After delivery, it said only two visitors will be allowed to visit mom and baby throughout their stay.

Ascension said patients who undergo outpatient procedures or testing will be allowed one visitor while they are there. Patients at the off-site Imaging Center at 1133 College Ave. will also be allowed one support person.

Patients in the inpatient medical, surgical or rehabilitation units will be allowed one visitor per day throughout their stay. Visitors are allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The hospital said those in the ICU/Critical Care Unit will be allowed only one visitor during their care between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at designated visitation times. Guidelines can change quickly based on COVID numbers in the unit.

Those in the express unit or outpatient infusion patients are not allowed any visitors.

Ascension said patients in the ER are allowed one person to accompany them after the triage process is over and they are found to not be a COVID-related visit. This must be the same visitor for the entire ER stay.

At this time, Ascension said no visitors will be allowed for those getting care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.

As well as the updated guidelines, the hospital said visitors are also required to abide by the following guidance:

Visitors are required to wear medical-grade masks at all times while in the hospital and our off-site clinics and therapy centers

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older

Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Travel around the facility should be limited and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room. If assistance is needed, please use a call light; visitors shouldn’t wat at the nurses station or desk

Inpatient waiting room areas are closed

For more information about COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, click HERE.

