12th St. starts its next phase Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Monday, Jan. 3, the next phase of reconstruction begins on SW 12 St. in Topeka.

Which means 12th will closed between Washburn and Jewell, however, the intersection at 12th and Washburn will stay open.

To get around the construction, drivers can use lane St., Gage Blvd. and 10th St. The closure is expected to last 2 to 3 months.

There will be periodic closures at side street intersections, while crews do underground utility construction.

To learn more about the 12th St. project, click here.

