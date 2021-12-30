Advertisement

Wichita veteran firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

Wichita veteran firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, with the WFD for 17 years, died Dec. 29 from...
Wichita veteran firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, with the WFD for 17 years, died Dec. 29 from COVID-related complications.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Thursday announced the death of a veteran firefighter who’d been with the department for 17 years. Wichita firefighter Joshua Bruggeman was 46 years old.

The WFD said he died Wednesday night, presumably from COVID-19 complications. The fire department said Bruggeman is survived by his wife and four daughters. WFD Chief Tammy Snow said Bruggeman was hospitalized Monday evening and tested positive for COVID-19. She said he last worked Dec. 14, but doesn’t know how long he’d battled the virus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruggeman family and with our entire Wichita Fire Department family,” said Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow. “Firefighter Bruggeman dedicated his life to serving the community and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
Former Jayhawk “fighting for his life” after serious car accident
A man was shot Wednesday night while attempting to escape in his vehicle during an attempted...
Man shot during Wednesday night robbery attempt in central Topeka
FILE - Merck's Molnupiravir COVID pill
Walmart begins rollout of COVID-19 antiviral pills in Topeka

Latest News

To Your Health
Positive new year: 5 resolutions to help your mental health
Mindful breathing is one easy habit to adapt in the new year to help your mental health.
Positive new year: 5 resolutions to help your mental health
COVID pills
Walmart begins rollout of COVID-19 antiviral pills in Topeka
SNCO covid update 12-30
Shawnee County COVID health indicator remains in 'substantial' category
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office shows...
RCPD: Fentanyl overdoses become leading cause of death for ages 18-45 in 2021