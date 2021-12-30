Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - 2021 Review

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we close out the year, we want to look back at some of our Wednesdays’ Children.

We take a look back at several of our Wednesday’s Children in action this past year… whether they’re playing arcade games at the Pennant in downtown Topeka or bowling at West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center.

All of these children are in foster care and need to be adopted by loving, forever families. If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - 2021 Review
Breanna, 14 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Bree
Wednesday's Child - Bree
Ryan, 16 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Ryan