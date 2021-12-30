Wednesday’s Child - 2021 Review

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we close out the year, we want to look back at some of our Wednesdays’ Children.

We take a look back at several of our Wednesday’s Children in action this past year… whether they’re playing arcade games at the Pennant in downtown Topeka or bowling at West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center.

All of these children are in foster care and need to be adopted by loving, forever families. If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

