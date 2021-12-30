Walmart begins rollout of COVID-19 antiviral pills in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies started to dispense the authorized COVID-19 antiviral pills to patients with prescriptions in the Topeka area on Thursday.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 30, Walmart said it and its Sam’s Club pharmacies will dispense the authorized COVID-19 antiviral pills, Paxlovid (the Pfizer treatment) and Molnupiravir (the Merck treatment), in Kansas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

Walmart said select pharmacies have received a limited supply of the COVID-19 pills, which are only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider. Since the pills are only prescribed to those with the virus, it said the medication will only be available for curbside pickup or through drive-thru pharmacy windows.

The grocery store super chain said it worked closely with the federal government and state health department to choose locations where states have decided the treatment was needed most. While initial supply is limited, it said it stands ready to help when the treatment is expanded nationwide.

Currently, the only Topeka location that carries the pills is the Walmart Supercenter at 2630 SE California Ave. The Lawrence Supercenter at 3300 Iowa St. also carries the pills.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Walmart said its pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase access and availability of the authorized COVID-19 pills and COVID-19 vaccines. It said it will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available.

