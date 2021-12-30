Two arrested after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in Osage Co. on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near milepost 8 on K-268 Highway for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy found drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Jackalynn N. Kirk, 19, of Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and illegal registration.

Deputies also said a passenger in the car, Joshua W. Fine, 32, of Quenemo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pair was taken to the Osage Co. Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.