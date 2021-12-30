Advertisement

Two arrested after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop

Jackalynn Kirk (left), 19, and Joshua Fine (right), 32, are arrested after Osage Co. deputies...
Jackalynn Kirk (left), 19, and Joshua Fine (right), 32, are arrested after Osage Co. deputies find drugs during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2021.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in Osage Co. on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near milepost 8 on K-268 Highway for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy found drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Jackalynn N. Kirk, 19, of Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and illegal registration.

Deputies also said a passenger in the car, Joshua W. Fine, 32, of Quenemo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pair was taken to the Osage Co. Jail.

