Topeka man arrested for burglary, theft after caught on security camera

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he was caught on a security camera during an overnight burglary and theft.

The Topeka Police Department says it arrested a man on Thursday morning, Dec. 30, in connection with an overnight burglary. It said officers were called to the 300 block of SE 21st St. with reports of an overnight burglary to a business that was caught on video.

Officers said they went off the suspect vehicle description and found the car behind a different business on SW Topeka Blvd. The person in the car, later identified as Curtis Callarman, 43, of Topeka, was questioned and taken into custody.

Callarman was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary and theft.

In October, Callarman was arrested for the burglary and theft of two auto stores in the Capital City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.