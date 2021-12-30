Thursday night forecast: New Year’s Day winter storm brings 3-6″ of snow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A winter storm to kick off the new year is expected to bring 3-6″ of snowfall to Northeast Kansas with a glaze of ice and some sleet possible late Friday night. A winter storm warning is currently in effect for all day Saturday when winds could gust up to 35 mph lowering visibility to hazardous levels. When on the roads this weekend, your best move to keep yourself out of harms way is to slow down and give plenty of space between other cars and plenty of braking distance.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds S around 5 mph.

New Year’s Eve: Cold front impacts the area where highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s north and dropping by the afternoon with mid 50s to low 60s along and south of the turnpike. Winds SW/N 5-15 mph.

Friday night: COLD with wintry mix before midnight and snow after midnight into Saturday. 3-6″ likely. Lows in the teens. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Most places on Saturday will have their high temperatures in the morning with colder air expected to continue to filter in through the day on Saturday with afternoon temperatures likely in the low teens and maybve even the single digits. Wind chill values on Saturday will be brutal with feel like temperatures possibly being 20º below zero! Air temperatures themselves Sunday morning will be in the single digits and below zero.

Snowfall totals once Saturday is all said and done will be between 1-3″ south of I-35, between 3-6″ along and just south of I-70, and between 5-8″ north of I-70. There is a chance for a light glaze of ice and sleet late Friday night before everything becomes snow.

We stay below freezing through Sunday night and may reach 40 on Monday depending on how much snow is on the ground to have a local impact on temperatures and make it colder. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the mid 40s at this time before another big cool down comes into play Wednesday night or Thursday. There is a slight chance for some light snow flurries next Wednesday night.

Cold and snowy (WIBW)

Taking Action:

With our coldest temperatures since February moving in this weekend, use caution while heating your home especially if you are using a space heater. Keep it away from anything flammable. Prepare for hazardous roads New Year’s Eve: While the chance of precipitation increases after midnight there’s a chance midnight to 1am roads will still be ok if you’re out and you go home ASAP after midnight. Traveling Saturday is not recommended: Snow and gusts around 30-35 mph will lead to reduced visibility and being that it’s our first snowstorm of the season we’re out of practice increasing the danger of being out. Traveling Sunday may still be hazardous especially early so check road conditions before heading out however it will be sunny (but cold) with conditions improving through the day as roads get cleared. More information here on how to prepare for the winter storm: https://www.weather.gov/safety/winter-before

Subject to change as this is a preliminary forecast (WIBW)

