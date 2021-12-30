Thursday forecast: Winter storm watch for New Year’s Day, prepare today/tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Confidence continues to grow on a winter storm this weekend hence the reason why a winter storm watch has been issued for all of northeast Kansas. While there’s still specifics that will need to be fine-tuned, the bulk of the impacts will occur from Friday night (shortly after midnight) to Saturday evening. Many spots could be in the 3-6″ range with ice accumulation greatest southeast of the turnpike.

It’s also going to be a very cold weekend where wind chills will likely be 0 to -10 during the day Saturday and could even drop to -15 to -20 Saturday night.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low 40s near the Nebraska border with upper 40s-low 50s along and south of the turnpike. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Cold front impacts the area where highs will be in the low-mid 40s north and dropping by the afternoon with mid 50s to low 60s along and south of the turnpike. Winds SW/N 5-15 mph.

Cold air continues to move into the area Friday night and into Saturday so many spots will have the ‘high’ occur after midnight which means whatever the temperature is in the morning will be as warm as it will get for daytime temperatures.

For Friday night: A very low chance for a wintry mix 11pm-2am with precipitation increasing after 2am. Any wintry mix Saturday morning will eventually change over to all snow shortly after sunrise with snow likely all day Saturday and wind chills 0 to -10 all day.

Snow winds down late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening with sunshine on Sunday. The dry conditions continue next week as temperatures warm up each day although models diverge in temperatures Thursday through Saturday of next week with one model bringing in another arctic air mass while the other model keeps it north while it stays near or above average.

Taking Action:

With our coldest temperatures since February moving in this weekend, use caution while heating your home especially if you are using a space heater. Keep it away from anything flammable.

Prepare for hazardous roads New Year’s Eve: While the chance of precipitation increases after midnight there’s a chance midnight to 1am roads will still be ok if you’re out and you go home ASAP after midnight.

Traveling Saturday is not recommended: Snow and gusts around 30-35 mph will lead to reduced visibility and being that it’s our first snowstorm of the season we’re out of practice increasing the danger of being out.

Traveling Sunday may still be hazardous especially early so check road conditions before heading out however it will be sunny (but cold) with conditions improving through the day as roads get cleared.

Subject to change as this is a preliminary forecast (WIBW)

