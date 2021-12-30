Stormont Vail unveils new mobile health clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is excited to unveil a new tool to help them expand their services.

Stormont Vail’s new mobile clinic has arrived in the city. The vehicle will house an advanced practice provider, registered nurse, and driver that will offer any service you could find in a primary care office, ranging from physicals and follow-ups to immunizations and lab work.

Stormont Vail says the mobile clinic will help them reach areas of the city that typically have less access to health care. It will travel between North Topeka, East Topeka, and Oakland between 9-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will meet up with partners in the Mobile Access Unit Partnership on Thursdays.

“It’s exciting for the community because the mobile clinic is a resource for everyone,” said Deb Yocum, Vice President of Clinic Operations. “It will help people who have transportation issues, or those that feel more comfortable seeking care in a smaller setting with a smaller team. This care team has access to all the care options available within Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil if patients need those services.”

The clinic will require appointments, but will take walk-ins when the time is available. It will remain in the hospital parking lot while its attendants are trained.

