Advertisement

Stormont Vail unveils new mobile health clinic

Stormont Vail's mobile clinic will house an advanced practice provider, registered nurse, and...
Stormont Vail's mobile clinic will house an advanced practice provider, registered nurse, and driver that will offer any service you could find in a primary care office.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is excited to unveil a new tool to help them expand their services.

Stormont Vail’s new mobile clinic has arrived in the city. The vehicle will house an advanced practice provider, registered nurse, and driver that will offer any service you could find in a primary care office, ranging from physicals and follow-ups to immunizations and lab work.

Stormont Vail says the mobile clinic will help them reach areas of the city that typically have less access to health care. It will travel between North Topeka, East Topeka, and Oakland between 9-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will meet up with partners in the Mobile Access Unit Partnership on Thursdays.

“It’s exciting for the community because the mobile clinic is a resource for everyone,” said Deb Yocum, Vice President of Clinic Operations. “It will help people who have transportation issues, or those that feel more comfortable seeking care in a smaller setting with a smaller team. This care team has access to all the care options available within Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil if patients need those services.”

The clinic will require appointments, but will take walk-ins when the time is available. It will remain in the hospital parking lot while its attendants are trained.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 9 Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser told 13 NEWS Long-Island based Kohan Retail...
West Ridge: City Councilman says NY company bought mall
A humvee sustains damage after one person lost their life and two others were severely injured...
Speed of Humvee unknown at time of fatal National Guard training crash near Salina
Latest snowfall map
Thursday forecast: Winter storm watch for New Year’s Day, prepare today/tomorrow
FILE - Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75...
Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Topeka

Latest News

Live at Five
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office shows...
RCPD: Fentanyl overdoses become leading cause of death for ages 18-45 in 2021
Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers (15) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game...
Report: Mario Chalmers signs 10-day contract with Miami Heat
Riley County fake fentanyl warning