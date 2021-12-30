Some Shawnee Co. workers will see pay increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Shawnee Co. employees will soon see a boost in pay.

Commissioners Thursday adopted the recommendations from a wage study that found Shawnee County employees were making less than similar workers around Kansas and in other states.

The county will adjust the pay of more than 800 employees at a cost topping five million dollars...

Commissioner Kevin Cook said the county is in a steady place to implement the raises.

“We knew we had some areas to make up and that we were lagging behind in some areas due to changes in the economy,” he said.

“I think we planned ahead with the budget process so we are able to meet those needs.”

